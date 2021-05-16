Qatar residents can now apply for a family visit visa online. This is through the efforts of the Ministry of Interior. The application can be done through the Metrash2 app or the MOI website.
How to Apply for Qatar Family Visit Visa Online?
- Open the Metrash2 app on your mobile and login. …
- Click on the “Visa” icon.
- Click on the “Issue Visa” icon.
- Click on the “Family Visit” icon.
- Select “Family Visa Application”
- Click on “New Application”
- Fill up details of the visitor. …
- Click on “Validate”
Family Applications Service
- Last Updated 11 Jan 2021
- Service Type: E-Service
- Service Mode: Hybrid (Online and Offline)
- Service Provider: Ministry of Interior
- Service Classification: G2C
- Topic: Visas and Official Documents
Intended Audience
Resident: Employee
Description
This service enables individuals to apply for a family visit visa (family applications) and follow up on them.
Online Instructions
- Log in with your smartcard to the MOI e-services portal.
- Click on “Visa Services” then “Family Visit Application”.
- Use the “Service Options” page to check all available options of the service.
- Select visa application type from the “Application Type” list.
To submit a new application
- Select “New Application” from the “Application Options” list, then click on “Next”.
- Enter expatriate data and select the relation, then click on “Next”.
- Enter passport details of expatriate, then click on “Next”.
- Enter email address to receive a copy of the receipt, then click on “Next”.
- Attach the required documents, then click on “Next”.
- Review the data, then click on “Submit”.
To inquire and follow up on the application
- Select “Application Follow up”, then click on “Next” so that the displays a list of the previously submitted application(s) with the status and documents of each
- Check the “Application Details”, then click on “Next”.
- Click on “Upload Missing Documents” in case of documents not attached at the time of submitting the application.
- Attach the missing documents (according to the “application status”, then click on “Submit”.
Offline Instructions
- Download and fill out the paper form, then submit it to the Permanent Committee for Looking for Labor Approval at MOI.
- Attach the following documents:
- Copy of host’s QID
- Copy of valid passport of the person to be brought in
- Certified copy of marriage contract and birth certificates for children
- Certified copy of employment contract emphasizing job and salary
- Certificate of good conduct (Police Clearance), certified by the relevant authorities for adults
- Health insurance with a company accepted in the State, for the whole duration of the visitor’s stay in the country
- Certificate proving that medical examination has been passed abroad, in accordance with the mechanism adopted by the competent authorities
- Any other conditions deemed necessary by the competent authority in this regard
Additional Information
- The user shall own a smart card to use the service online.
- This service can be obtained online at any time and immediately.
- This service is also available via Metrash2.
- Wives and children shall be brought into the country as per the following terms:
- Resident shall hold a valid work residence permit
- Resident shall submit a marriage contract certified by the competent authorities as per the terms of attestation
- An employee in government and semi-government entities shall have family housing from the employer, or family allowance shall be provided as specified in the employment contract
- Profession and salary of employees in government and semi-government entities shall be confirmed by official letter
- Private sector employees shall have technical or specialized (non-labor) professions with salary no less than QR10,000 or QR7,000 with a family housing facility
- Private sector employees shall provide proof of salary by submitting a bank statement for no less than six months from an accredited bank in the country. The profession is also confirmed by a notarized employment contract and copy of the educational certificate.
- The paper form shall be typed in Arabic.
- Required names and data shall be typed as written in the passport
- Residence permit of a foreign spouse of Gulf citizen, issued in his country, shall be valid, or a marriage approval certified by the competent authorities is submitted.
- All attached copies must be clear and in serial as mentioned above.
- Original documents are required at the time of registration.
Fees
No fees are required for this service.