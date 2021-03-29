First fuel ship this year docks in Hodeidah as Saudi-led coalition relaxes blockade

(CNN) A tanker carrying oil docked at Hodeidah port in Yemen on Thursday — the first such ship to berth this year in the country’s Houthi-controlled north, where fuel is desperately needed to distribute food and to keep the country’s hospitals from shuttering.

The arrival of the ship, the Gabon-registered Thuruya, follows a UN announcement on Wednesday that the internationally recognized government of Yemen — supported by Saudi Arabia and its military — had agreed to allow four ships carrying fuel to unload at Hodeidah. It was not clear if the relaxation was temporary or a permanent change.

A CNN investigation earlier this month revealed that Saudi warships were preventing all oil tankers from docking at the port, including 14 vessels that had gained approval from a United Nations clearance mechanism to berth. The investigation triggered calls from the UN Yemen Envoy Martin Griffiths and WFP Chief David Beasley for Saudi Arabia to lift its blockade and allow fuel into the country.

The 14 vessels have been waiting for clearance for months off the Saudi port of Jazan in the Red Sea. Thuruya was supposed to dock at Hodeidah on November 5, a UN clearance certificate shows, and marine tracking apps confirm it had been anchored in the Red Sea waiting for 141 days until Thursday. The other 10 are still waiting for clearance.

The Saudi-led coalition has enforced a sea and air blockade around the north of Yemen for years, where roughly 80% of the population lives. Aid has been allowed to come through Hodeidah — but not the fuel necessary to deliver it.