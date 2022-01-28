Qatar Airways has announced its desire to appoint a number of qualified people to work in the company’s offices inside Qatar.
The national carrier published, through the recruitment platform on its official website, a list of requirements and conditions for applying for the following jobs:
– Specialist in Corporate Social Responsibility and Care Contracts (for Qatari nationals only)
– Marketing manager specialized in the Pakistani market –
Cabin Crew Recruitment
Officer – Human Resources
Officer – Customer Service
Officer – Recruitment Officer at Al Maha lounges and complexes in Istanbul
– Tour guide (to work in Discover Qatar)
– Responsible Chief Data Analytics (Customer
Insights Specialist) Human
Physician Flight
Crew Operations Officer Airport Operations
Officer Project Manager and Lounge Development Officer
Integrated Operations Control Duty
Manager Senior Manager Integrated Operations Center and Ground Operations | Qatar Executive
– Senior Business Partner for Human Resources
– Chief Financial
Officer – Financial Statements Analyst
– Lead Technical Planner
-Director of Air Operations Duty
– Electronic Shipping Initiatives Officer
– Revenue Protection Manager – (Systems and Science Team)
– Senior Director of Human Resources and Planning | Ground Services
Main Route Coordination
Officer Reservation Officer
Flight Control
Duty Manager Flight Control Flight Data
Officer Operations
Controller Procurement
Officer Hospitality Officer
Ground Safety Manager
Chief Electrical Technician
Lighting Maintenance
Officer Mechanical
Technician drivers
To apply for these positions, access the recruitment platform on the official website of Qatar Airways via the following link:
https://careers.qatarairways.com/global/en/search-results