Qatar Airways has announced its desire to appoint a number of qualified people to work in the company’s offices inside Qatar.

The national carrier published, through the recruitment platform on its official website, a list of requirements and conditions for applying for the following jobs:

– Specialist in Corporate Social Responsibility and Care Contracts (for Qatari nationals only)

– Marketing manager specialized in the Pakistani market –

Cabin Crew Recruitment

Officer – Human Resources

Officer – Customer Service

Officer – Recruitment Officer at Al Maha lounges and complexes in Istanbul

– Tour guide (to work in Discover Qatar)

– Responsible Chief Data Analytics (Customer

Insights Specialist) Human

Physician Flight

Crew Operations Officer Airport Operations

Officer Project Manager and Lounge Development Officer

Integrated Operations Control Duty

Manager Senior Manager Integrated Operations Center and Ground Operations | Qatar Executive

– Senior Business Partner for Human Resources

– Chief Financial

Officer – Financial Statements Analyst

– Lead Technical Planner

-Director of Air Operations Duty

– Electronic Shipping Initiatives Officer

– Revenue Protection Manager – (Systems and Science Team)

– Senior Director of Human Resources and Planning | Ground Services

Main Route Coordination

Officer Reservation Officer

Flight Control

Duty Manager Flight Control Flight Data

Officer Operations

Controller Procurement

Officer Hospitality Officer

Ground Safety Manager

Chief Electrical Technician

Lighting Maintenance

Officer Mechanical

Technician drivers

To apply for these positions, access the recruitment platform on the official website of Qatar Airways via the following link:

https://careers.qatarairways.com/global/en/search-results