Hamad International Airport won the award for the best airport in the world from the Skytrax Awards in 2021, at an awards ceremony held today.

Engineer Badr Mohammed Al Meer, Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport, said – on the official airport account on Twitter – we are proud of Hamad International Airport winning the Best Airport in the World Award 2021 and we thank our passengers for voting and supporting.

He added: “The title of the best airport in the world 2021 reflects the leading position of Hamad International Airport and the State of Qatar, and is the best evidence of the confidence of global travelers and our permanent commitment to service excellence.”

Over the past few years, Hamad International Airport has risen in the Skytrax rankings of “the best airport in the world”, ranking third in the world in 2020, thanks to its futuristic vision and innovative approach to the world of airports, which enabled it to implement many advanced technologies. Which contributed to empowering travelers and enhancing its advantages, making it the preferred airport by travelers around the world.

Classified as a five-star airport, Hamad International Airport is gaining increasing global recognition and appreciation as a result of its expertise in passenger transport and its operational excellence, underlining the importance of its role as a major gateway to the State of Qatar as a preferred destination for travelers. The airport’s tireless efforts to enhance the travel experience led to it receiving global recognition and other important awards, as Hamad International Airport became the first airport in the Middle East and Asia to receive a five-star rating in auditing “Covid-19” measures for airport safety from “Skytrax”. It was also the first airport in the world to obtain an accreditation certificate from the British Standards Institution (BSI) for its implementation of the aviation health and safety protocols for “Covid-19”, in addition to being the first airport in the Middle East to obtain the ISO 22301: 2012 certificate for the management system. Business Continuity, by the British Standards Institution.

The Skytrax World Airport Awards are based on the opinions and nominations of travelers from 100 nationalities about air travel, and a list of 550 airports around the world. The survey assesses passenger satisfaction across 39 key performance indicators for airport services and products, from check-in and arrival, flight transfers, shopping, security, passports, and even departure gates.

The Skytrax platform allows Hamad International Airport passengers to share their travel experience through its doors. Passengers wishing to support Hamad International Airport in maintaining its world-leading position can vote for it by visiting the official website of the Skytrax World Airport Awards, or by visiting the official website. Hamad International Airport.