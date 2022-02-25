The Ministry of Public Health has announced a new update on the travel and return policy to the State of Qatar regarding (Covid-19), which will enter into force as of Monday, February 28, at 7 pm Qatar time.

According to the new challenges, the exceptional green and red lists were canceled, while the ministry kept the red list, which includes 9 countries: Egypt, Bangladesh, Georgia, India, Pakistan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

This update comes in conjunction with the noticeable decrease in the number of cases of “Covid-19” in the country, and the success of vaccination campaigns against “Covid-19” in the State of Qatar.

The ministry said that citizens and residents (not vaccinated / unvaccinated) must take the aforementioned test 48 hours before arrival from the time of departure if they come from one of the countries subject to health and safety procedures for those coming from the red list.

The Ministry of Public Health stressed that the policy of travel and return to the State of Qatar is a major criterion in the success of the State of Qatar’s strategy to combat “Covid-19”, by applying many strict precautionary measures to those coming to the State of Qatar, which effectively contributed to recording the lowest rates. of deaths due to the virus (Covid-19) in the world.

The ministry explained that the goal of the updates in the travel and return policy is to facilitate the process of travel and return to the State of Qatar, with full commitment to all means that would prevent and protect society from the danger of the (Covid-19) virus.

The Ministry of Public Health called on you to visit its website to obtain more details and information about the updates of the travel and return policy to the State of Qatar (www.moph.gov.qa).