A number of countries of the world announced that they would receive tourists who received a vaccine against the Corona virus.

The British newspaper “The Independent” stated that the traveler can choose a number of European and international tourist destinations as long as he gets the vaccine, including:

Greece,

where Greece opens its doors to tourists from May 14th, provided that proof of complete vaccination is presented.

Portugal Portugal

also accepts vaccination passports from the world, and tourists must either present a certificate of vaccination or a negative corona test to enter from May 17.

Croatia

Fully-immunized travelers from any country will now be able to travel to Croatia, without the need to do a test or self-isolate upon arrival, according to the Croatian government.

She required proof of receiving two doses of the vaccine, and waiting 14 days after the second dose before traveling.

Thailand Thailand

begins removing quarantine requirements, opening its borders to fully vaccinated travelers starting July 1.

Cyprus Cyprus

plans to cancel entry requirements, such as testing and quarantine for travelers who have been vaccinated against Corona, from May 1.

Poland Poland has

lifted quarantine requirements for travelers who received two doses of the Corona vaccine.

Estonia

has become the latest country to offer a quarantine exemption for travelers who have recovered from Corona, or who have been vaccinated against the virus.

Seychelles

The Republic of Seychelles in Africa plans to start tourism programs, by completely eliminating quarantine requirements for incoming visitors who have been fully vaccinated against Corona.

Georgia Georgia has

decided to lift restrictions also imposed on fully vaccinated travelers.

Romania Romania

announced that travelers who received two doses of the virus vaccine will not need to be quarantined upon arrival.

Iceland Iceland

announced that it will receive visitors who have been fully vaccinated against Corona.