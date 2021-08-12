H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made a phone call this evening with his brother, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the brotherly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, during which he expressed his condolences and sympathy to His Excellency and the brotherly Algerian people for the victims of the fires that broke out in several Algerian states, wishing His Highness for the injured speedy recovery.

His Highness also expressed the State of Qatar’s support for Algeria in this crisis and its full readiness to provide the necessary assistance to fight the fires and address their effects.

The contact also dealt with the strong bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.