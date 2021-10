His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, performed the rain prayer this morning with the crowds of worshipers in the Al-Wajbah prayer hall, in commemoration of the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, asking for the rain to descend.

His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani also performed the prayer.