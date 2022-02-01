H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President Joe Biden of the friendly United States of America discussed the strong bilateral strategic cooperation relations between the two countries, and ways to develop and enhance them in various fields.

They also discussed, during the meeting, which was held at the White House this afternoon, the most prominent regional and international developments.

In a statement to His Excellency the US President at the beginning of the meeting, His Excellency welcomed His Highness the Emir, saying: “I am pleased to have a true friend between us today with whom we have had a wonderful relationship since I took office and before that… His Highness Sheikh I welcome you to the White House.” President Biden noted the partnership of the two countries, which It extends for fifty years, which in the past year has been at the forefront of many American interests, including the evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans, the preservation of stability in Gaza by providing aid to save Palestinian lives and dealing with threats at the level of the Middle East, and many others.



Regarding the agenda of His Highness the Amir and President Biden during the meeting, His Excellency stressed that many issues will be discussed, including security in the Gulf region and the Middle East, the stability of global energy supplies, the continuation of bilateral work to support the Afghan people, and the strengthening of trade and investment cooperation between the two friendly countries.

His Excellency President Biden welcomed the deal concluded by Qatar Airways Group with Boeing, considering it one of the largest deals ever concluded by Boeing and will create tens of thousands of rewarding job opportunities in the United States.

On the State of Qatar, President Biden said: “Qatar is a dear friend, reliable and capable partner, and I will inform Congress of my intention to classify Qatar as a major non-NATO ally of the United States, which reflects the importance of our relations,” stressing that this step should be taken a long time ago, as he expressed He expressed his thanks to His Highness the Amir for the visit and his commitment to the friendly relations between the two friendly countries and peoples.



For his part, His Highness the Emir expressed his sincere thanks to President Biden for the warm meeting, stressing that the year 2022 is very important as it marks the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States, expressing his pride in these strong relations and what the two countries have achieved since its founding.

His Highness the Emir affirmed that his talks with President Biden will focus on the security of the region, noting the strength of the two countries that have reached an important extent in their work together in Afghanistan. In this regard, His Highness expressed his pride in helping to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan. His Highness also indicated that he will discuss with His Excellency the President various issues, including the rights of the Palestinian people and other issues of the region, expressing his pride and pleasure in the relations that unite Qatar and the United States. He also stressed the continuation of working together to find ways to achieve peace in the region.

The talks were attended from the Qatari side by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani, Secretary of His Highness the Amir for Investment Affairs, HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Head of the Emiri Court, and HE Mr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Head of the State Security Service HE Mr. Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Hajri, Director of Studies and Research Department at the Amiri Diwan, HE Sheikh Mishaal bin Hamad Al-Thani, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United States of America, and it was attended from the American side by HE Mr. Anthony Blinken, Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mr. Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser, and HE Mr. William Burns, Director of CIA and His Excellency Mr. Brett McGurk, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Middle East and African Affairs.