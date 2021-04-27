Home News His Highness condoles the Indonesian President for the victims of the Indonesian... NewsNews of Welcome Qatar CompanyPolitical NewsQatar NewsSocial NewsSport NewsWorld News His Highness condoles the Indonesian President for the victims of the Indonesian submarine sinking By BenArmani - 27 April, 2021 89 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, sent a message of condolence to His Excellency President Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, for the victims of the Indonesian submarine sinking off the coast of Bali. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Oil rises, but gains capped by demand concerns as India reels from COVID-19 U.S. unveils $310 million in Central America aid, as Guatemala agrees to work together on migration Companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange announce their financial statements for the first quarter of 2021 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment Connect with: yyyyyyyy740,925FansLike11,282FollowersFollow1,042FollowersFollow