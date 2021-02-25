His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, the Emir of Kuwait and the Kuwaiti people, congratulated the 60th anniversary of the National Day and the 30th anniversary of liberation.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: I congratulate my brother His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait and the brotherly Kuwaiti people on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the National Day and the 30th anniversary of liberation, wishing Kuwait continued security, safety and progress under the wise leadership of His Highness.