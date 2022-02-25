H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this morning from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

His Excellency the Ukrainian President briefed His Highness the Amir on the latest developments on the Ukrainian arena, and in this regard, His Highness called on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve the dispute through constructive dialogue and diplomatic methods and the settlement of international disputes by peaceful means, and not to take anything that would lead to further escalation. .

His Highness the Amir also stressed the need to keep the humanitarian situation of civilians as a top priority and to ensure their safety.

His Highness affirmed Qatar’s position and keenness on the United Nations Charter and the well-established principles of international law, including obligations under the Charter to settle international disputes by peaceful means, and commitment to the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of states.