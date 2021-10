His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, issued Emiri Resolution No. 57 of 2021 assigning the functions of the ministries.

The decision stipulated its implementation and enforcement from the date of its issuance, and to be published in the Official Gazette.

Click the link to read the Emiri Decision: Emiri Decision No. 57 of 2021