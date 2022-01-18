His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, issued Emiri Resolution No. 1 of 2022 renewing the term of the Board of Directors of Qatar Development Bank.

The decision stipulated – according to the Emir’s Twitter account – that the term of the Board of Directors of Qatar Development Bank will be renewed for a period of three years as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari as Chairman, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani as Vice Chairman, and the membership of H.E. Mr. Ahmed bin Muhammad Al-Sayed, Mr. Saud bin Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Mr. Salman Galadari, Mr. Muhammad Badr Al-Sada, and Mr. Abdulaziz Ismail Faraj Al-Ansari.

The decision stipulated its implementation and enforcement from the date of its issuance, and to be published in the Official Gazette.