His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued today Emiri Order No. (4) of 2021 amending the cabinet’s formation.

The order stipulated that:

1- His Excellency Mr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Finance 2- His Excellency Mr. Jassim bin Saif bin Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, Minister of Transport

3- His Excellency Mr. Salah bin Ghanem Al-Ali, Minister of Sports and Youth

4- His Excellency Mr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie, Minister of Municipality

5- HE Mr. Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al-Ghanim, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs

6- HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry

7- HE Mrs. Buthaina Bint Ali Al-Jabr Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Education and Higher Education

8- His Excellency Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Culture

9- HE Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

10- HE Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Smaikh Al Marri, Minister of Labor

11- HE Mr. Mohamed bin Ali bin Mohamed Al-Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology

12- HE Mrs. Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of Social Development and Family

13- HE Mr. Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Yousef Al-Sulaiti, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, member of the Cabinet.

The Emiri Decree stipulates that it be implemented from the date of its issuance and that it be published in the Official Gazette.