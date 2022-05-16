H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the Slovenian capital Ljubljana this afternoon, after concluding an official visit to the Republic of Slovenia, heading to the Kingdom of Spain, with God’s protection and patronage, on a state visit.

His Highness the Emir sent a cable to His Excellency President Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Slovenia, and His Excellency Mr. Janez Janša, Prime Minister, in which he expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Excellency the President and the Prime Minister, for the warm reception and hospitality he received during the visit of the friendly Republic of Slovenia, which allowed The opportunity to meet with His Excellency and the Prime Minister, exchange views on issues of common interest, and review ways to support and strengthen friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields, for the good and interest of the two friendly peoples. His Highness also wished the President and the Prime Minister good health and happiness, and the friendly people of Slovenia continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.