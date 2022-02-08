His Highness participates in the National Sports Day

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, participated in the activities of the National Sports Day, this morning.

His Highness practiced walking in the garden path of Al Bayt Stadium, with the participation of a number of primary school students, in the context of educating young people about the importance of sports and encouraging them to adopt healthy lifestyles and attention to physical fitness.

The park surrounds the entire Al Bayt Stadium, which is scheduled to host the opening match of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, through its green spaces.

The park includes sports facilities, tracks for running and cycling, in addition to a horse riding track. The park is also considered one of the most prominent projects that is considered a legacy that will benefit from it after the World Football Championship.