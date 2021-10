H H the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated in the Green Middle East Initiative Summit, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh this evening.

A number of Their Excellencies, Highnesses, and Heads of State and Government participated in the summit.



The summit was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, their Excellencies members of delegations, senior officials and guests of the summit.