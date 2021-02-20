His Highness, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, received a verbal message from His Excellency President Xi Jinping, President of the friendly People’s Republic of China, related to the strategic bilateral relations between the two countries, means of supporting and strengthening them, and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The message was conveyed by His Excellency Mr. Yang Jiechi, member of the Political Bureau and Director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPC Central Committee, during the reception of His Highness the Prince and the accompanying delegation at his office at the Sea Palace, this morning.