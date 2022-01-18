H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a written message from his brother, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the brotherly People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, related to the strong bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and enhance them.

The message was delivered by Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramtane Lamamra when His Highness the Emir received him and the accompanying delegation at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Majlis at the Amiri Diwan this morning.

At the beginning of the interview, the Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of the Algerian president to his brother, His Highness the Emir, and his wishes for continued success and prosperity for the Qatari people, and for the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

For his part, HH The Emir entrusted His Excellency Mr. Ramtane Lamamra his greetings to his brother, the Algerian President, and his best wishes for continued success and for the brotherly Algerian people further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and aspects of their development, in addition to the latest developments in the region.