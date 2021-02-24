His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, received at the Emiri Diwan this morning His Excellency Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly State of Kuwait and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country to attend the opening ceremony of the “Sabah Al-Ahmad Corridor” Will take place this evening.

At the beginning of the interview, His Excellency the Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait to his brother, His Highness the Emir of the country, and his sincere thanks for naming the late His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the axis Sabah Al-Ahmad, “and his wishes for His Highness continued success and payment and the Qatari people for further progress and prosperity.”

For his part, His Highness the Emir Al-Moufdi, His Excellency Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, conveyed his greetings to his brother, Emir of the State of Kuwait, and wished him good health and wellness and the brotherly Kuwaiti people for continued development and growth.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.