His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Council at the Emiri Court this morning, His Excellency General Kenneth Mackenzie, Commander of the US Central Command in the Middle East, and his accompanying delegation on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the strategic relations between the two friendly countries, prospects for strengthening them, in addition to developments in the region.