His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited this morning the 31st Doha International Book Fair, held under the slogan “Science is Light” at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

His Highness toured the exhibition pavilions, where he was briefed on the participation of government agencies, various cultural institutions, Qatari, Arab and international publishing houses, and the latest publications, books, artwork and manuscripts on display, and listened to an explanation of the cultural events accompanying the exhibition.

His Highness also visited a number of pavilions of the participating countries, especially the USA pavilion, guest of honor at the exhibition, on the occasion of the Qatar-America 2021 Cultural Year, and reviewed a number of American books and publications.