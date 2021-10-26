His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his thanks to His Highness Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, for the invitation to participate in the Summit of the Green Middle East Initiative in Riyadh.

His Highness said on Twitter: “I thank my brother, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for inviting me to participate in the summit of the Green Middle East Initiative, the importance of which we discussed last March, and I congratulate the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this step.”

His Highness added: “We in Qatar support all joint Arab action and international initiatives that would confront climate change and preserve the environment.”

H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani participated in the Summit of the Green Middle East Initiative, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh this evening.

A number of Their Excellencies, Highnesses, and Heads of State and Government participated in the summit.