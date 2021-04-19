You will need your valid national driving license and passport along with copies, and three passport-size photographs with a white background. If you need to wear glasses while driving you must be wearing glasses in the photos. Fees: QAR10 for the card, QAR150 for the application.

Is it easy to get a driving license in Qatar? You can easily get a driver’s license in Qatar as long as you present the proper and legal documents required. You may present these documents to the Madinat Khalifa Traffic Department office