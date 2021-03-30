How to get the automatic exceptional entry permit after leaving Qatar

Last week, Qatar announced that all residents currently in the country will be automatically granted exceptional entry permits after leaving, paving the way for easy international travel.

Instead of having to apply through the Qatar Portal website, you can now print out your permit at any point after you have left Qatar.

Here are the steps you need to follow to obtain your automatic exceptional entry permit:

• Visit the Ministry of Interior website on portal.moi.gov.qa.

• Click on inquiries, then exit & entry permits, then print exceptional entry permit

• Fill in your QID number and residency expiry date, then submit the form

• Print your exceptional entry permit

It’s as simple as that.

Upon return in Qatar, all arrivals will have to quarantine for one week.

Those coming from green list countries will be able to self-isolate at home for the seven days, while those arriving from other countries will be expected to quarantine at a hotel.

Those who need to quarantine at a hotel will need to book their welcome home package on the Discover Qatar website here.

Residents who were outside of Qatar before the rule change will still need to apply to return through the Qatar Portal website.

You can keep up to date on all the latest travel restrictions and announcements on our travel section.