Doha, September 02 (QNA) The Ministry of Municipality and Environment reviewed today the environmental projects and the achievements made by the Environmental Monitoring and Laboratory Department, at the national and international levels, as part of a forum for introducing the departments of the environmental sector.

Engineer Hassan Ali Al Qassimi, Director of the Monitoring and Environmental Laboratory Department, said during a press conference that the department is responsible for preparing, implementing and approving monitoring plans and programs for air, water and soil to measure and control the rates and percentages of various pollutants in nature, and to establish, operate and follow up networks and systems for continuous monitoring of air, noise and water quality monitoring stations. marine environment.

He pointed to the start of implementing a comprehensive plan to monitor air quality around the stadiums and training venues for the FIFA World Cup 2022, through cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy in selecting the locations of the stations according to the highest international standards, such as the completion of the operation of the air quality monitoring station near the stadiums. Training at Qatar University is equipped with the best international technologies. It has been completed linking it to the national air quality monitoring network in the country, and the installation of two air quality monitoring stations at Al Janoub International Stadium in Al Wakra and Al Thumama International Stadium has been completed.

In turn, Mr. Jassim Ali Al Emadi, Assistant Director of the Monitoring and Environmental Laboratory Department, said that the department has distinguished achievements at the national and international levels by participating in international conferences and workshops on air quality and a report on the state of the environment with the countries of the Cooperation Council and the United Nations for the cooperation agreement between the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Arab and United Nations Environment on projects of the Gulf Green Initiative for Environment and Sustainable Development, as well as cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency on research projects in the field of air quality.

He stressed that the administration contributed to the country’s environmental awareness by participating in national audio-visual events, environmental publications and brochures on monitoring the air environment, and contributing to monitoring air quality through monitoring programs for the mobile station, such as monitoring air quality at Al Rayyan International Stadium during the His Highness the Amir Cup.