Whether you’re off on a vacation with the family, or perhaps a business trip on your own, give your journey a great start.

Reaching the check-in area

Check-in usually opens three hours before your flight’s departure time, and closes 60 minutes before your flight takes off.

Please make sure you’re carrying all the required travel documents with you. These include your ticket, passport, exit permit, and destination visas.

Depending on your airline and ticket, there are different ways to reach the check-in area:

If you’re flying with Qatar Airways as a First or Business Class passenger, then you will find it most convenient to enter the Departure hall through Entry Gate 1 (map) and, if required, use the East short-term car park (map).

If you are a Qatar Airways Privilege Club member or a one world customer, your check-in counter is located in row 3 and if required use the West short term car park (map).

If you’re flying with any airline other than Qatar Airways, then you will find it easiest to enter the Departure hall through Entry Gate 4 (map), and, if required, use the West short-term car park (map).

Trolleys and porters

Baggage trolleys are provided free of charge. If you need help with your baggage, then our porters are available for a fixed fee.

Finding your check-in row

There are several ways to locate your check-in row inside the Departures hall:

If you’re flying with Qatar Airways as a First or Business Class passenger, then your check-in rows are located towards the right-hand side of the Departures hall (map). For Qatar Airways First Class passengers, please proceed to Al Safwa First in row 1, which offers private seated check-in desks, a concierge, bellhops and other exclusive facilities. If travelling in Qatar Airways Business Class, please proceed to Al Mourjan Business in row 2.

For Qatar Airways Privilege Club members or one world customers, your check-in counter is located in row 3.

Please ask at the information desk (located near row 8) if you need any guidance. There are also several information displays throughout the Departures hall that provide flight information and check-in row numbers.

You can use our airport planner to locate the check-in row assigned to your flight. Simply enter your flight number to get started.

You can approach one of our information desks for assistance. These are located near check-in Rows 3 and 6 (map).

Self check-in

If your airline offers a self check-in option, then you can find our self-service kiosks located throughout the check-in area (map). Once you’ve checked yourself in, you can proceed to the baggage drop-off counter assigned to your flight.

oneworld passengers

If you’re flying with an airline that’s part of oneworld Alliance, then you’re eligible for privileged check-in services. Please visit oneworld website for more information.

Priority processing

All Al Maha customers, special assistance travellers and unaccompanied minors receive priority processing when checking-in at Hamad International Airport.

Oversized baggage

If you’re checking-in oversized baggage, you’ll be directed to special check-in counters. These are the last counters of check-in Rows 3 and 8 (map).

Travelling with animals

If you’re travelling with animals, please take the animal(s) with you to your check-in counter. Please make sure you’re carrying all the required documentation and have arranged everything with your airline in advance.

Things to avoid

Expectant mothers who are more than 28 weeks pregnant should not attempt to check-in without a medical certificate confirming they’re fit for air travel. To avoid any inconvenience at the airport, it’s best to contact the airline in advance, and provide details about the mother’s medical status.

If you’re wearing a full-leg cast (and are unable to bend your leg), your airline might not be able to find a suitable seat for you on the aircraft. Please don’t attempt to check-in without giving your airline advance notice.

Solving problems

If your checked baggage exceeds the weight allowance mentioned on your airline ticket, you may need to pay excess baggage fees. Please visit the appropriate excess baggage office (map) :

-Qatar Airways First and Business Class – at the beginning of check-in Rows 1 and 2( map ).

-Qatar Airways Economy Class – at the end of check-in Row 3

-All other airlines – At the end of check-in Row 8

If you’re late for check-in, please approach your airline’s check-in counters for assistance.

Helpful tips