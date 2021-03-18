During the Milipol Qatar 2021 exhibition, which concluded today, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Criminal Evidence and Information Department and the General Administration of Civil Defense, revealed advanced systems and programs for identification, a modern camera to photograph the crime scene, and a rapid intervention vehicle for all types of reports.

First Lieutenant Muhammad Saeed Abu Sherida at the Criminal Evidence and Information Department said during a video published by the Ministry of Interior through its Twitter account this evening, Wednesday: This year we participate in the Milipol Qatar 2021 exhibition with several new systems, such as the avis system … By identifying the people who were “fingerprinted” in comparison with all the data previously stored in the database in the department.

He added: We also have a Morpho device, which is a device that is distributed on foot patrols or on security patrols, and it also identifies people by fingerprint, whether they have an identity or anonymous

For his part, First Lieutenant Engineer Muhammad Jassim Al-Marzouki at the Forensic Evidence and Information Department said that the department provides the latest programs and developments in voice signature such as automatic identification of the accused and also manual identification of the accused through sound waves of the program itself.

He pointed out that among the advanced devices in the crime scene section is the drone associated with virtual reality glasses such as photographing huge crime scenes such as fires and accidents, God forbid, and the forensic evidence and information management wing also includes panoramic cameras, which are high-quality cameras for 360-degree crime scene imaging. .

In another video published by the Ministry of Interior via Twitter, First Lieutenant Abdul Rahman Yusef Fakhro at the Operations Department of the General Administration of Civil Defense revealed a new vehicle for rapid intervention, saying: Today we participate in the Milipol exhibition with a new car, which is the rapid intervention vehicle for all types of reports, whether they are firefighting, rescue or services In particular, it entails a shift official and a member of the shift in the Operations Department of the Shift.

He explained that one of the advantages of the new rapid intervention car is that the pump was replaced with an electronic pump and the number of passengers was reduced from 3 to 2, which led to the presence of sufficient spaces to increase the equipment, as well as other features in the car the presence of a foam tank, a snake stick, and equipment for cutting rings, screwdrivers and scissors, adding: Almost the car is ready and completed for all types of communications, God willing.

The activities of the 13th International Exhibition for Homeland Security and Civil Defense (Milipol Qatar 2021) concluded today at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, which lasted 3 days.

Major General Nasser bin Fahd Al Thani, Chairman of the Milipol Qatar Committee, confirmed during the closing press conference the success of the thirteenth session of Milipol, and said, “This success is due to the efforts of all partners, whether supporting or exhibiting companies.”

He added that the exhibition this year attracted 150 exhibitors from 17 countries, of whom 54% of the exhibitors are participating for the first time, despite the health pandemic that the world is witnessing, stressing that this is a great achievement for the State of Qatar, which was able to organize this exhibition under the current circumstances.

He pointed out that the exhibition included, in addition to the exhibiting companies, 5 pavilions representing 5 countries: the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, France and the United States of America, as well as individual international participations … praising the strong presence of the Qatari companies, which reached 73 companies.

Major General Nasser bin Fahd Al Thani announced that the total value of the Ministry of Interior’s deals at the exhibition, which included equipment, supplies, systems and others, amounted to approximately 390.6 million riyals.

Brigadier General Saud Rashid Al Shafi, Assistant Director General of Supply and Equipment – a member of the Milipol Qatar Committee, announced during a press conference today, a number of deals concluded by the Ministry of Interior on the last day of Milipol Qatar 2021.

He said that the ministry concluded several new deals on the third and last day of the exhibition, with a value of 218 million 292 thousand and 123 riyals, including cars, World Cup firefighting vehicles, equipment, supplies and systems for the Ministry of Interior in various service and security departments.