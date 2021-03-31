Can I just leave Qatar and come back again to start a new job ? If you leave Qatar without giving a notification or completing your notice period, you will not be able to return to work in Qatar for one year.

With the recent amendments on employment policies in Qatar, all workers who wish to leave their present jobs and shift to new employers, have to follow a new process.

While there is no need for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) in switching jobs in Qatar today, there are new rules to end an employment contract and change jobs.

What procedure do I have to follow to change employers?

Can I just leave Qatar and come back again to start a new job?

If you leave Qatar without giving a notification or completing your notice period, you will not be able to return to work in Qatar for one year.

In order to avoid such situation, follow the below procedures:

• If you wish to leave Qatar during your probation period, you should notify your employer through ADLSA’s electronic system. The notice period should be agreed with your employer but should not be more than two months.

• If you wish to leave without finishing your notice period, you should pay a compensation to your employer amounting to your basic wage for the remaining part of the notice period, provided that this amount does not exceed two months basic wages.

If you wish to leave Qatar after your probation period:

• If you have worked with the employer for two years or less, you have to notify your employer one month before leaving the job, through ADLSA’s electronic system.

• If you have worked with the employer for more than two years, you have to notify your employer two months before leaving the job, through ADLSA’s electronic system.

• If you wish to leave Qatar without observing the above notice period, you should pay the employer a compensation amounting to your basic wage for the remaining part of the notice period.

What happens if I do not complete the notice period with my current employer?

If you decide to stop working before the end of your notice period, you will have to pay your current employer for every day of the notice period you do not work.

This is calculated as an amount equivalent to your basic wage for the remaining part of the notice period on a pro rata basis. For example: If you want to stop working two weeks before the end of your notice period and your basic wage is QAR 1,500 per month, you will have to pay your employer QAR 750 to terminate the contract legally.

NOTE: While the removal of the NOC covers all workers, the rules to end an employment contract and change jobs differ for different categories of workers.

So, if you are planning to discontinue your service in your current company and return to Qatar to start a new job, it is better to think twice as you will be banned for one year before getting to work in Qatar again.