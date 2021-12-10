a joint statement was issued today by the state of qatar and saudi arabia on the occasion of the visit of his royal highness prince mohammed bin salman bin abdulaziz al saud, crown prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense of our sister kingdom of saudi arabia, to doha on december 8 and 9.

the following is

the text of the statement: based on the established historical relations and close fraternal ties and close ties and common destiny that unite the state of qatar and saudi arabia, and at the direction of the custodian of the two holy mosques king salman bin abdulaziz al saud – his royal highness prince mohammed bin salman bin abdulaziz al saud crown prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense of saudi arabia on an official visit to qatar on 4-5/5/1443 h.e. 8-9/12/ 12/12 2021 a.d.

a discussion session was held between his highness sheikh tamim bin hamad al thani, emir of qatar, and his brother, hr.h. prince mohammed bin salman bin abdulaziz al saud, during which regional and international issues of common concern were reviewed. they discussed opportunities in the two countries in various political, military, security, economic, commercial, investment, industrial, cultural, sports, environment, energy and infrastructure areas.

in an atmosphere of brotherhood, understanding and mutual trust, the sixth meeting of the saudi qatar coordination council was held, jointly chaired by his highness sheikh tamim bin hamad al-thani, emir of qatar, and his brother, his royal highness prince mohammed bin salman bin abdulaziz al saud, crown prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense of saudi arabia, and participated from both sides by his highness, his excellency and the happiness of the council members.

at the beginning of the meeting, his highness sheikh tamim bin hamad al thani welcomed the great guest of qatar, his royal highness prince mohammed bin salman bin abdulaziz al saud, and expressed his happiness with his visit, which frames distinguished bilateral relations and pushes them to broader prospects in all fields, noting what his brother king salman bin abdulaziz al saud, may god bless him, and his brother, his royal highness prince mohammed bin salman bin abdulaziz, are keen and interested in strengthening relations between the two countries. for his part, his royal highness prince mohammed bin salman bin abdulaziz al saud conveyed to his highness the emir of qatar the greetings of his brother, king salman bin abdulaziz al saud, and his wishes to his highness the health and happiness and the qatari people for further progress and prosperity, and expressed their satisfaction with what was achieved during the meeting of the sixth session of the council in order to achieve its desired goals.

on the political issue, the two sides stressed their determination to strengthen cooperation on all political issues and to seek common positions that preserve their security and stability for the two brotherly countries, and the importance of continued coordination and consultation on developments and developments in all bilateral and multilateral forums, which contribute to security, stability and prosperity in the two brotherly countries and the region.

on the security and military issues, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the military cooperation between the two countries, stressing continued cooperation in this area, promoting the exchange of information, visits and joint exercises, benefiting from expertise in specialized fields, exchanging scholarships for military colleges and academies in the two countries, and activating the security agreements signed between them.

in the economic and trade affairs, the two sides stressed their determination to develop existing cooperation and work to increase the volume of bilateral trade, facilitate the flow of trade and take advantage of economic, commercial and industrial opportunities, thereby enabling the private sector to push trade between the two countries to wider heights that would develop exports and diversify sources of income in the two brotherly countries.

the two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation on international climate policies, to cooperate on the implementation of his royal highness prince mohammed bin salman’s green middle east initiative, to cooperate on the application of the circular carbon economy approach, to seek the establishment of a regional carbon recovery, use and storage complex, to contribute to addressing carbon emissions in an economically sustainable manner, as well as cooperation in the areas of energy efficiency, renewable energy, clean hydrocarbon resource techniques, and the development of projects related to these areas, to contribute to sustaining global demand for energy supplies.

THE SAUDI SIDE EXPRESSED APPRECIATION FOR QATAR’S SUPPORT FOR THE IMPORTANT GREEN MIDDLE EAST INITIATIVE AND ITS ANNOUNCEMENT OF PLANTING ONE MILLION TREES BEFORE THE FIFA QATAR 2022 WORLD CUP AND PLANTING 10 MILLION TREES BY 2030.

the two sides stressed the importance of enhancing the two countries’ access to electrical connectivity, maximizing the use of local content in energy sector projects, encouraging purchases of manufactured products in the two countries and sharing experiences, cooperating to stimulate innovation, applying emerging technologies in the energy sectors, and developing their incubating environment.

THEY ALSO STRESSED THE EMPOWERMENT AND PROMOTION OF INVESTMENT INTEGRATION OPPORTUNITIES BETWEEN THE TWO COUNTRIES IN THE AIR TRANSPORT, TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SECTORS, AS WELL AS THE EMPOWERMENT OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND TECHNOLOGY BETWEEN THE COMPANIES OF THE TWO COUNTRIES, THE DEVELOPMENT OF CADRES WORKING IN THE FIELDS OF CYBERSECURITY, FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGIES AND DIGITAL MARKETING, AND THE USE OF OPPORTUNITIES RELATED TO INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS, FREE AND LOGISTICS ZONES, GAS AND ENERGY, AND INCENTIVES GIVEN TO THE BUSINESS SECTOR OF THE TWO COUNTRIES, ESPECIALLY DURING THE PERIOD OF HOSTING THE FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022, CONTRIBUTING TO THE SUCCESS OF THIS MAJOR EVENT. IT ACHIEVES THE VISIONS OF THE TWO COUNTRIES 2030.

in the cultural and social affairs, the two sides agreed on the need to coordinate efforts to highlight the positive image of the citizens of the two countries, especially the youth group, and stressed the strengthening of joint efforts in hosting local and international events, cultural and sports, and coordinating their participations between the two sides in order to achieve the desired results and reflect the true image of the youth of the two brotherly countries, and the implementation of programs and plans to promote and market bilaterally for local and international festivals, seminars and cultural and entertainment conferences and to enhance cultural mobility between them, and to enable and empower the private sector is pushing it to exploit the opportunities and diverse potential of the two brotherly countries, and to work to develop the human resources working through the implementation of training programs.

the two sides exchanged views on issues and issues of concern to the two countries on the regional and international arenas, and stressed the coordination of their positions in their interests and promoting security and stability in the region and the world.

in this context, the two sides stressed the contents of the declaration of ala issued on january 5, 2021, and reviewed the vision of the custodian of the two holy mosques king salman bin abdulaziz al saud, which was approved by the supreme council of the gulf cooperation council (gcc) at its session (36) in december 2015.

they affirmed their support for peace in the middle east, the importance of a comprehensive settlement of the palestinian-israeli conflict in accordance with the two-state solution, the relevant resolutions of international legitimacy and the arab peace initiative, ensuring the right of the palestinian people to establish their state on the 1967 borders with east jerusalem as its capital. they also stressed the importance of concerted international efforts in providing humanitarian assistance to the palestinian people.

on the yemeni issue, the two sides praised their consensus on continuing their efforts to find a comprehensive political solution to the yemeni crisis, based on the gulf initiative, its executive mechanism, the outcomes of the comprehensive national dialogue conference and un security council resolution 2216.

the qatari side noted saudi arabia’s initiative to end the yemeni crisis and lift the human suffering of the brotherly yemeni people.

both sides welcomed the success of the electoral process in iraq and wished to form an iraqi government that would continue to work for the security, stability and development of iraq.

the two sides also welcomed the understandings reached by the parties to the transition in sudan and stressed their continued support for everything that would bring security and stability to sudan and their wishes for stability and prosperity for sudan and its fraternal people.

on the lebanese issue, the two sides stressed the importance of comprehensive reforms to ensure that lebanon overcomes its crises and that lebanon does not be the starting point for any actions that undermine the security and stability of the region or a corridor for the drug trade.

on the syrian issue, the two sides stressed the importance of reaching a political solution to the crisis in syria in accordance with the geneva declaration (1), security council resolution 2254 to end the human suffering of the syrian people, preserve syria’s unity and territorial integrity, and support the efforts of the un special envoy for syria.

on the libyan issue, they stressed the importance of reaching a political solution to the libyan crisis in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and in order to achieve security and stability in the region.

with regard to afghanistan, the two sides stressed the need to support security and stability in afghanistan and not to allow safe havens for terrorists and extremists there, and stressed the need for continued international efforts to combat terrorism. both sides expressed the importance of supporting relief efforts and humanitarian work in afghanistan. the saudi side praised qatar’s mediation efforts to achieve peace in afghanistan and its vital role in the evacuation of foreign nationals and the restarting of kabul airport.

for its part, the qatari side appreciated the kingdom’s invitation to an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the organization of islamic cooperation (oic) countries to discuss the situation in afghanistan to be held in the islamic republic of pakistan on 17/12/2021.

they also stressed the importance of cooperation and dealing seriously and effectively with iran’s nuclear and missile file with all its components and implications, which contributes to regional and international security and stability, emphasizing the principles of good neighborliness and respect for un resolutions and international legitimacy, and sparing the region all destabilizing activities.

the two sides also praised their efforts in combating and financing terrorism and their joint efforts within the framework of the riyadh-based international centre for terrorist financing targeting.

at the end of the visit, his royal highness prince mohammed bin salman bin abdulaziz al saud, deputy prime minister and minister of defense of saudi arabia, expressed his thanks and appreciation to his highness sheikh tamim bin hamad al thani, emir of qatar, for the good reception and hospitality of the accompanying delegation during their stay in their second country, qatar, and his highness’s invitation to visit his second country, saudi arabia, and hold the seventh meeting of the saudi-qatari coordination council. god willing.

issued in doha 5/5/1443 h, 9/12/ 2021.