Here is the Directories for Embassies in Qatar

A

Algeria Embassy

Argentine Republic, The Embassy

  • Area: Rawdat Ehraish St., Villa 6, Zone 66, West Bay, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4417 3601
  • Fax: +974 974 4427 3609
  • Emergency call (24 hours): +974 5039 8775
  • Email: eqatr@mrecic.gov.ar
  • Site: http://eqatr.mrecic.gov.ar/en
  • Working hours: Sunday to Thursday: 08:30 am – 03:30 pm (government office); Sunday to Thursday: 9 am to 1 pm (office)

Australia, The Embassy

  • Area: Tornado Tower, Level 21, Majlis Al Taawon Street, Dafna, Post Box 22131, Doha – Qatar.
  • Tel: +974 4007 8500
  • Emergency call: +61 2 6261 3305 or SMS +61 421 269 080
  • Fax: +974 4007 8503
  • Email: embassy.doha@dfat.gov.au
  • Site: http://qatar.embassy.gov.au
  • Working hours: Sunday to Thursday: 8:30 am – 4 pm

Austria, The Embassy

B

Bangladesh, The Embassy of the People’s Republic

  • Area: Building no. 153, Street no. 820, Zone 43, New Al Hilal, Doha – Qatar.
  • Tel: +974 4467 1927/4467 3471/4467 8443
  • Fax: +974 4467 1190
  • Email: bdootqat@gmail.com
  • Site: www.bdembassydoha.org
  • Working hours: Sunday to Thursday: 7:30 am – 2:30 pm

Belgium, The Embassy

Bulgaria, The Embassy

  • Area: Waraqa Bin Nawfal, Street no. 848, Building no. 98, Zone 66, West Bay, Dafna, PO Box 23812, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4412 0023
  • Fax: +974 4412 0024
  • Emergency call: +974 5051 1812
  • Email: embassy.doha@mfa.bg
  • Site: https://www.mfa.bg/en/consulates/qatar
  • Working hours: Sunday to Thursday: 9:30 am – 12.30 pm

Brazil, The Embassy

C

Canada, The Embassy

China, The Embassy of the People’s Republic

Costa Rica, The Embassy

Cuba, The Consular Office of the Embassy

  • Area: Villa 41, 802 Street, Zone 66, New Dafna, West Bay Lagoon, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4411 0714/4411 0717
  • Emergency call : +974 6613 4894
  • Fax: +974 4411 0387
  • Email: embacubacatar@gmail.com/embacuba@qatar.net.qa
  • Site: http://www.misiones.minrex.gob.cu/qatar
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 8:30 am – 2 pm (business hours); Sunday to Wednesday: 8:30 am – 1 pm (consular administrations)

Cyprus, The Embassy

D

Denmark, Consulate General

  • Dubai (Acts as a non-inhabitant consulate for Denmark)
  • Area: Villa 208, Al Bateel Street, Al Thanya Road, Umm Suqueim 2, PO Box 2988, Dubai – UAE
  • Tel: +971 4 526 8700
  • Fax: +971 4 348 0899
  • Email: dxbgkl@um.dk
  • Site: http://fae.um.dk

Dominican Republic, Embassy

E

Ethiopia, The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic

F

Finland, The Embassy

France, The Embassy

G

Germany, The Embassy of the Federal Republic

  • Area: 6, Al Jazira Al Arabiya Street, PO Box 3064, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4408 2300
  • Fax: +974 4486 3129/4408 2333
  • Email: info@doha.diplo.de
  • Site: http://www.doha.diplo.de
  • Opening times: Sundays – Thursdays: 11 am – 12 pm (consular administrations, visas: By appointment; visa: Please book your appointment by means of our specialist co-op VFS; types of documents (just for candidates that have applied at the Embassy directly; it would be ideal if you give collection slip).

Ghana, The Embassy of the Republic

  • Area: Villa 7, Street no. 576, Zone 66, Dafna, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4436 4486/4437 3448/4498 6094
  • Email: doha@mfa.gov.gh
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 8:30 am – 3 pm (general); Sunday to Wednesday: 8:30 am – 12 pm (consular)

Georgia, The Embassy

  • Area: Villa 19, Street no. 941, Zone 63, Onaiza, PO Box 24118, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4473 9499
  • Fax: +974 4473 9495
  • Emergency call: +995 32 294 5000
  • Email: doha.emb@mfa.gov.ge
  • Opening times: Sunday – Thursday: 9 am – 5 pm

I

India, The Embassy

Indonesia, The Embassy of the Republic

  • Area: Al Mashed Street, Al Salata Al Jadeeda, PO Box 22375, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4465 7945/4466 4981/4465 7436/4466 2759
  • Fax: +974 4465 7610
  • Emergency call: +974 3332 2875
  • Email: admin@kbridoha.com
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kbri.doha.1
  • Opening times: Sunday – Thursday: 8.30 am – 11.30 am

Italy, The Embassy

  • Area: 23° Piano, Al Fardan Office Tower, 61 Funduq Street, West Bay, PO Box 24081, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4483 1828/4483 1802
  • Fax: +974 4483 1909
  • Email: doha.ambasciata@esteri.it (general email); doha.consolare@esteri.it (consular services); doha.visti2@esteri.it (visa services)
  • Opening times: Sunday – Thursday: 08:30 am to 1:30pm (consular administrations, by arrangement just); 12pm – 1pm (visa administrations)

J

Japan, The Embassy

  • Area: Building no. 50, Al-Shabab Street no. 910, Zone 66, New Diplomatic Zone, Onaiza, PO Box 2208, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4440 9000
  • Fax: 974 4029 3655
  • Email: eojqatar@dh.mofa.go.jp
  • Site: http://www.qa.emb-japan.go.jp
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 7:15 am – 4 pm; consular area: 7:30 am – 3 pm; visa application: 7:30 am – 12 pm; visa assortment: 10 am – 3 pm

Jordan, The Embassy

  • Area: Diplomatic Area, West Bay, P.O. Box 2366, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4483 2202/4483 2202
  • Fax: +974 4483 2173
  • Emergency call: +974 5518 9559
  • Email: doha@fm.gov.jo
  • Site: http://www.jordanembassydoha.gov.jo
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 8 am – 3 pm

K

Kazakhstan, The Embassy of the Republic

  • Areas: Saha 93, Zone 66, Dafna, PO Box 23513, Doha-Qatar
  • Tel: +974 44128015
  • Fax: +974 4412 8014
  • Email: doha@mfa.kz
  • Emergency call: +974 5005 7878/5039 9914
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KazEmbassyQatar/
  • Opening times: Sunday – Thursday: 8 am – 3 pm; Friday: 10 am to 1 pm

Kenya, The Embassy

Korea, The Embassy of the Republic

  • Area: Al Shabab Street, New Diplomatic Area, Onaiza 66, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4483 2238/4483 2239
  • Fax: +974 4483 3264
  • Email: Koemb_qa@mofa.go.kr
  • Opening times: 7:30 am – 12 pm, 1 pm – 3:30 pm

Kuwait, The Embassy

  • Area: Diplomatic Area, West Bay, Dafna, PO Box: 1177, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4483 2111/4483 2127
  • Fax: +974 4483 2042
  • Emergency call: +974 3334 1200
  • Email: doha.sec@mofa.gov.kw
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 7:30 am – 2 pm

L

Lebanon, The Embassy of the Republic

M

Macedonia (North), Embassy

  • Area: Villa No.28, Al Ithar Street, Villa No.28, Dafna, Diplomatic Area, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4493 1374
  • Fax: +974 44831572
  • Email: doha@mfa.gov.mk
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 9 am – 3 pm

Malaysia, The Embassy

Morocco, The Embassy of the Kingdom

  • Area: Diplomatic Area, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4483 1884/44831885
  • Fax: +974 4483 3416
  • Email: m.embassydoha@maec.gov.ma
  • Opening times: Sundays – Thursday: 9 am – 1 pm

N

Nepal, The Embassy

Netherlands, The Embassy

Nigeria, The Embassy

Norway, The Embassy

  • Abu Dhabi (Acts as a non-resident international safe haven for Norway) (Non-resident)
  • Area: Level 11, Tower No. 3, Tower No. 3, Etihad Towers, West Corniche, PO Box 47270, Abu Dhabi – UAE
  • Tel: +971 24038400/24038401
  • Email: emb.abudhabi@mfa.no
  • Site: http://www.norway.ae

Panama, The Embassy

  • Area: Villa no.4, Street 534, Zone 66, West Bay, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4483 7740
  • Fax: +974 4483 7477
  • Email: embpanamaqatar@mire.gob.pa
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 8 am – 3 pm

Pakistan, The Embassy

  • Area: 30 Diplomatic St, West Bay, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4483 2525/444832235
  • Fax: +974 44832227
  • Email: parepdoha@mofa.gov.pk ; parepqat@qatar.net.qa
  • Site: http://www.mofa.gov.pk/qatar/
  • Opening times: 8 am (manual token issuance for MRP/NICOP); 8 am – 12 pm (MRP/manual visa/NICOP applications/reports submission); 1 pm – 3 pm (visa/NICOP/records collection/delivery)

Paraguay, The Embassy

  • Area: Building 14, Street 505, Al Mebahej Street, Zone 66, West Bay Area, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4493 5218/5530 2232
  • Fax: +974 4414 8247
  • Emergency call: +974 5530 9495
  • Email: embapar.qatar@mre.gov.py
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 9 am to 1 pm

Peru, The Embassy

Philippines, The Embassy of The Republic

  • Area: Street no. 860, Zone 68, Jelaiah Area, PO Box 24900, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4483 1585/4483 1595
  • Email: dohape@dfa.gov.ph
  • Site: http://dohape.dfa.gov.ph
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 8 am – 5 pm

R

Russia, The Embassy

  • Area: Villa no. 8, Street no. 804, Area no. 66, New Doha (Qataifiya), Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4483 6231/4483 6821
  • Fax: +974 4483 6243
  • Email: rusemb@qatar.net.qa
  • Site: http://www.qatar.mid.ru
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 8 am – 2 pm

O

Oman, The Embassy of the Sultanate

  • Area: Building no. 18, Area no. 66, New Diplomatic territory, Dafna, P O Box 1525, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4493 1514/4493 1910
  • Fax: +974 44932278
  • Email: office.omanembassy@gmail.com
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 7:30 am – 2 pm

S

Serbia, The Embassy of the Republic

  • Area: Umm Al Seneem no. 5, Zone 66, West Bay, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4417 5181
  • Fax: +974 4443 9656
  • Email: embsrbqat@gmail.com
  • Opening times: 8:30 pm – 4:30 pm (general); 10 am – 12 pm (consular area)

Senegal, the Embassy

  • Area: Building no. 1, Saha 252, Ibn Al Moutas Street, Onaiza Zone 65, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 44837644
  • Fax: +974 4483 8872
  • Email: amsendo@qatarnet.ga
  • Opening times: 9 am – 4 pm

Singapore, The Embassy

  • Area: New West Bay Area (Off Lusail Street), PO Box 24497, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4412 8082/4412 8083
  • Emergency call: +974 5548 8608
  • Fax: +974 4412 8180/4412 8183
  • Email: singemb_doh@sgmfa.gov.sg
  • Site: https://www1.mfa.gov.sg/doha
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 8:30 am – 3:30 pm

South Africa, The Embassy of

  • Area: West Bay, PO Box 24744, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 55832762/4485 7111/4483 5961
  • Email: doha.admin@dirco.gov.za

South Korea, The Embassy of the Republic

Spain, The Embassy

  • Area: Lusail Street (Al Isteqlal Avenue), West Bay, PO Box 24616, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 55862411/4483 5886/4483 5901/4483 588
  • Email: emb.doha@maec.es

Sri Lanka, The Embassy

  • Area: Building no. 21, Street no. 860, Area no. 4, Zone 47, Al Raheeb Road, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4467 7627/4467 7647/4467 4788/7021 4259
  • Email: slemb.doha@mfa.gov.lk

Sudan, The Embassy

  • Area: Diplomatic Area, PO Box 2999 Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4483 1474/4483 1508/4483 1473/4483 3031
  • Email: suemdoha2014@gmail.com

Sweden, The Embassy

Switzerland, The Embassy

T

Tajikistan, The Embassy

  • Area: Building no. 84, Street no. 810, Zone 64, Ibn Zaidoun, PO Box 22395, Dafna, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 44123906/44984694/33505857/33057319
  • Email: tajemqatar@mfa.tj

Tanzania, Embassy of the United Republic

Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 8 am – 3 pm; consular administrations: Sunday to Thursday: 9 am – 1:30 pm, visa entries: Sunday to Thursday: 9 am – 1:30 pm; Visa pickup: 1 pm – 3pm

Thailand, The Embassy

Tunisia, the Embassy

  • Area: United Nations St, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4016 2222/4412 8232/4412 8188
  • Fax: +974 4412 8938
  • Email: at.doha@qatar.net.qa ; at.doha@diplomatie.gov.tn
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 8 am – 1:30 pm (consular); 8 am – 3 pm (international safe haven)

Turkey, The Embassy

U

United states of America ( USA ), The Embassy

Joined Kingdom, The Embassy

Uruguay, The Embassy

V

Venezuela, the Embassy

  • Area: Villa No. 36, Samra canister Jandab Street, Area 67, West Bay, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4493 2730/4493 2734
  • Fax: +974 4493 2729
  • Email: embve.qadoh@mppre.gob.ve
  • Opening times: Sunday to Thursday: 8.30 pm – 3 pm

Vietnam, The Embassy

  • Area: Villa 8, Near Saha 109, West Bay Lagoon, PO Box 23595, Doha – Qatar
  • Tel: +974 4412 8480/4412 8370
  • Email: vietnamembassy.doha@gmail.com

