WAR IN UKRAINE
Live: Kyiv residents take shelter amidst reports of Russian air strike
Issued on:
Russian artillery bombarded residential districts of Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv on Monday, with Moscow facing increasing international isolation as talks to resolve the conflict failed to make a breakthrough. Ukrainian officials said the Kharkiv attacks had killed civilians, including children. Follow our liveblog for updates.
- Reports of a Russian air strike on Kyiv.
- Satellite images show a huge convoy of Russian armour is advancing on Kyiv.
- Russian artillery bombarded residential districts of Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv on Monday, killing possibly dozens of people, Ukrainian officials said.
- Ukraine’s ambassador to the US said Russia had used a vacuum bomb on Monday in its invasion of Ukraine.
- The first talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement.
- The UN refugee agency says more than half a million refugees have now fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries.
- UN General Assembly holds emergency session began meeting on the crisis in Ukraine on Monday ahead of a vote this week to isolate Russia by deploring its “aggression against Ukraine” and demanding Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw.
- US expels 12 Russian UN staff for ‘espionage activities’
- Russian President Vladimir Putin tells his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the “demilitarisation and denazification” of Ukraine and Western recognition of Russian sovereignty over the Crimean peninsula are prerequisites to ending fighting.
(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS, AFP and AP)