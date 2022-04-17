Doha, April 17 (QNA) – HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti met Sunday with HE Minister of Transport of the Arab Republic of Egypt Vice Admiral Eng. Kamel Abdel Hadi Elwazir, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transportation and ports, as well as ways to enhance them.

During the meeting HE Egyptian Minister of Transport was also briefed on the comprehensive transport plan for the State of Qatar (2022-2050). (QNA)