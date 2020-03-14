Property deals worth more than QR400mn were registered in Qatar between March 1 and 5, indicating an increase of QR40mn over the previous week, Ezdan Real State said in a report.

Property deals worth more than QR400mn were registered in Qatar between March 1 and 5, indicating an increase of QR40mn over the previous week, Ezdan Real Estate said in a report.

The number of deals during the period amounted to 88, Ezdan said citing figures from the Real Estate Registration Department.

The deals were closed in seven municipalities: Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Thakira, Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Shamal, Al Daayen and Al Wakrah, and included vacant land lots, multi-use buildings, multi-use lands, and residential buildings.

Doha saw the highest deal, valued at QR42.6mn, at the rate of QR700 per square foot.

Al Rayyan ranked second in terms of deal value, where a multi-use building (Muraykh area) was sold for QR 40mn.

The building spreads across an area of 13,069 square meters, which fetched a price of QR288 square foot.

Al Shamal, on the other hand, recorded the “lowest” deal pertaining to the sale of vacant land encompassing an area of 425 square meters, totaling QR525,000 at QR115 per foot square, totaling QR525,000.

Ezdan said The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has opened the submission of accommodation requests for housing units to serve FIFA World Cup 2022.

The new procedures are expected to encourage landlords and investors to participate in supporting the global sports event by renting out their properties that comply with the standards for a period extending to a minimum of five years, which is renewable.

This is expected to be effective in balancing the supply and demand and meet the national market needs during the World Cup.

According to the Supreme Committee, applications can be submitted and registration is done through filling in an electronic form through the website.