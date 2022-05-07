Law No. (22) of 2021 regulating health care services within the country, issued by His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, has actually entered into force 6 months after its publication in the Official Gazette, according to the text of the law issued last November, which He ruled that it should be implemented after 6 months from the date of its publication.

The Official Gazette had published the text of the law on November 6 of last year 2021, and it is expected that the competent authorities will start implementing the new law and issue specific executive mechanisms for implementation, as it will result in changes in the procedures for entering visitors, renewing the residencies of arrivals and appointing them based on the text of the law, as it will be Health insurance is mandatory to ensure the provision of basic health care to expatriates and visitors

It is expected that these executive mechanisms of the law will be put in place after the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

According to Article (10) of the Health Care Services Law within the State, it is not permissible to issue visas to expatriates, renew their residency or appoint them without health insurance.

Article (10) of the law stated that the required insurance period is: “The subscription period covers the duration of the entry visa or residence permit unless it is excluded from the mandatory health insurance under Article (9) of this law.

The employer is obligated, according to the law, to pay health insurance premiums to provide insurance coverage for basic health care services for his employees, and the payment of health insurance premiums for the family members of his workers from the date of their entry into the state is in accordance with the limits indicated by the regulation.

Sources in the insurance sector had set the prices of insurance packages for Al Sharq, as the annual insurance price for individuals under sixty years ranged between 495 Qatari riyals to 920 Qatari riyals, and the annual insurance coverage rate ranged between 60% – 80% based on The insurance package that is determined by individuals, companies or groups.

For individuals over the age of sixty, it ranges between 495 Qatari riyals to 900 Qatari riyals, with an annual insurance coverage rate ranging between 60% – 70%, and health insurance packages include coverage of basic services and emergency cases in the category under 60 years, and coverage of chronic diseases, but it depends Coverage percentage based on the selected insurance package, with the identification of health facilities that accept insurance