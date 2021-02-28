Most of the Qatar services have been moved to the digital platform by the Ministry of Interior (MOI). It was done as for the ease of the citizens and residents to avail the services. Similarly, the renewal of the driving license in Qatar too has become a fairly straightforward method. Initially, you had to attend the Traffic Department, wait until your turn to renew your license, except for currently, you’ll end it throughout a number of steps via the Metrash2 App or additionally through an instantaneous online method.

Procedure to Renew Qatar Driving License Online

Here, we’d like to endure a procedure for renewing your driver’s license online in Qatar.

Renewal of Driver’s License Online in Qatar

There are two methods to renew the driver’s license:

MOI Website

Metrash2 App

the primary i.e. MOI website methodology is simple and it additionally involves one or two steps. Whereas the second methodology involves browsing the MOI website however it should need one to possess a wise card.

Renewal of Driver’s License – MOI Website

Candidates also can renew their own driver’s licenses or the driving license that is closely-held by his personal sponsorships through the Ministry of Interior via an internet website. This service is out there for Qataris and their residents holding smart ID cards.

Online Instructions

Log in with your smartcard to the e-services portal of MOI.

Select the “Traffic Services” logo.

Click on the ‘Driving licenses’.

Click on the ‘Driving License Renewal’.

Select the choice of whether to renew your driver’s license or that of another sponsored person.

View the driver’s license info.

Specify the new driver’s license delivery choice.

You need to Pay due fees and print receipts.

Additional Information

A driver’s license may even be revived solely inside six months before or upon its ending date.

This service may even be obtained only for civilian lightweight vehicle driving licenses.

Renewal of Driver’s License – Metrash2 Application

You can additionally request for a renewal of driving licence through the Metrash2 App continuing with few steps. This service is out there for Qataris associated with their residents holding an account on the Metrash2 app.

Online Instructions

Login to your Metrash2 App.

Click on the ‘Traffic’ icon.

Click on the ‘License Service’ icon.

Next, click on the ‘Renew Driving License’ icon.

Type in your QID number and so click on next.

You can choose your delivery choice, either by QPost or the Traffic Department. Please be in confine mind so there’s an extra QAR 20 for delivery. It usually takes one week for the new license to be delivered.

Finish your online payment via credit or open-end credit.

Fees

The ar a number of the subsequent fees that are applicable to renew a driving license: