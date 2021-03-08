The State of Qatar affirmed that the global program for the implementation of the Doha Declaration was able to make a clear impact in the areas of crime prevention and criminal justice and support the achievement of the goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

His Excellency Major General Dr. Abdullah Yusuf Al-Mal, Advisor to His Excellency the Minister of Interior, said in a speech before the high-level event held on the sidelines of the Fourteenth Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in Kyoto under the title: / Promoting the rule of law and justice: Creative implementation of the global program for the implementation of the Doha Declaration towards achieving goals Sustainable development /, the global program supported the achievement of the goals of the sustainable development plan, as well as implemented policies and programs that support socio-economic development and the adoption of transparent, credible and resilient institutions, given the great link between the rule of law and sustainable development.

His Excellency added: “Based on the long-term view of His Highness the Emir of the country, and the belief of the State of Qatar in pluralism, international cooperation and solidarity, and in order to build on the achievements of the Thirteenth Crime Prevention Conference held in Doha in April 2015, the State of Qatar launched the program in 2016. Global implementation of the Doha Declaration in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime with the aim of converting the political pledges in the Doha Declaration into projects on the ground. “

His Excellency reviewed a number of features of the global program of the Doha Declaration, including that it is the largest program implemented by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime financed by one state, and it is the first time in the history of crime prevention conferences that the political declaration of the conference turns into a basis for a practical program to help countries, especially developing ones, to address The challenges posed by organized crime, corruption, drugs and terrorism through four pillars: education, sport, judicial integrity, and prisoner rehabilitation.

He pointed out that the activities of the global program have reached two and a half million people in more than 190 countries, and that more than 1.4 million students have benefited from the educational materials of the program, and 170 thousand people have benefited from capacity-building activities, and that the Global Judicial Integrity Network was launched in April 2018 as part of the activities. the program.

At the end of his speech, His Excellency Major General Dr. Abdullah Yusuf Al-Mal said that the State of Qatar is proud of the achievements of the global program for the implementation of the Doha Declaration and encourages member states to consider this program as a model in their future support for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in accordance with the Kyoto Declaration.