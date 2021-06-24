Qatar Airways has announced an increase in the number of its flights to more than 100 flights a week to 12 American destinations, in conjunction with the carrier’s increase in the number of its flights to many major tourist destinations around the world, including Cape Town, the Maldives, Phuket, Seychelles and Zanzibar; Allowing more flexibility and travel options this summer through the best airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways indicated on its website today, Wednesday, that the number of its flights to the cities of Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC, will increase to two flights per day for each destination, while it will increase the number of flights to Dallas-Fort Worth to 12 flights per week, and it will operate a daily flight to Boston, Miami and San Francisco, Philadelphia and Seattle.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: “We have strengthened our strategic partnerships with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways, to provide travelers with diverse travel options to many cities and airports in the United States, and to enable travelers from the United States From enjoying the best global travel options to everywhere this summer.As we lead the recovery of global travel, we will continue to focus on providing seamless, safer and more reliable travel options for millions of travelers, while continuing to earn their trust every time they choose to travel with Qatar Airways”.

** Destinations to which Qatar Airways operates two flights daily:

Chicago: Increasing the number of flights to two daily between July 21 and September 26.

* Los Angeles: Increased the number of flights to two daily between July 16 and September 26.

New York: Increasing the number of flights to two flights per day, starting from June 29.

* Washington, DC: Increase the number of flights to two daily between July 22 and September 26.

* Dallas-Fort Worth: Increasing the number of flights to 12 per week between July 11 and September 26.

** Destinations to which Qatar Airways operates daily flights:

* Houston: Daily flight.

* Boston: Increase the number of flights to one daily, starting July 3.

* Miami: Increasing the number of flights to one daily, starting from July 4th.

* San Francisco -: Increasing the number of flights to one daily, starting from June 29.

* Seattle: Increase the number of flights to one daily, starting from June 28.

Philadelphia: Increasing the number of flights to 5 flights per week, starting from July 6, and to one daily flight starting July 21.

* Atlanta: Increasing the number of flights to 5 flights per week, starting July 15.

Qatar Airways gives passengers the ability to change the dates of their travel reservations an unlimited number of times, in addition to refunding the value of tickets without any additional fees for all tickets issued before 30 June 2021, for travel by 31 May 2022.

Qatar Airways offers a flexible booking policy, a pioneer in the aviation sector, represented in the permanent benefit of exchanging tickets for a travel voucher with an additional 10% value for all travelers who book their tickets through the website qatarairways.com.