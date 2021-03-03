The State of Qatar renewed the call for a political solution to the crisis in Syria, stressing that military solutions will not succeed and will only succeed in reaping more suffering and destabilizing security and stability.

It denounced human rights violations and perpetration of atrocious crimes in Syria, stressing accountability and justice to ensure that there is no impunity.

This came in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by His Excellency Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, the permanent representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York, in an informal session of the United Nations General Assembly, where I heard a “high-level briefing in accordance with Resolution 74/169 on Syria.” “General Assembly Resolution on Human Rights Violations in Syria.

In the statement, Her Excellency reviewed the crisis in Syria, which she described as a “dark page” in the history of that ancient country, during which the brotherly Syrian people endured the most severe forms of abuse and human suffering, and referred to what children have endured from the brunt of that crisis, as a generation of Syrian children witnessed unspeakable woes. .

Her Excellency said, “At this juncture – ten years after the beginning of the Syrian crisis – we must remember the beginnings of the crisis, as it began with peaceful protests by the Syrian people in front of the whole world to demand freedom, dignity and social justice, which were unfortunately met with brutal repression. unparalleled”.

She noted that the Syrians have since paid a heavy price for their demand for those basic rights, and affirmed their right to obtain their legitimate aspirations to live in security, peace and dignity.

Her Excellency stated that since the beginning of the crisis, the State of Qatar has warned that violence against civilians will have a catastrophic impact on Syria and the region, and has condemned war crimes, crimes against humanity and all violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law committed against Syrian civilians.

She also affirmed that the State of Qatar adheres to its firm, principled position, as it has not wavered from its humanitarian commitment to provide much-needed relief assistance to the Syrian brothers, refugees and displaced persons, which exceeded two billion US dollars.

Her Excellency stressed that one of the most serious crimes that have been repeatedly committed in Syria is the use of banned chemical weapons, and warned that impunity for these violations constitutes a dangerous precedent. “These crimes and other violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law and crimes against humanity in Syria are documented in an unprecedented way,” she said, calling on the international community to work collectively to ensure justice and accountability.

In this context, she reiterated that the State of Qatar remains at the forefront of support for the international, impartial and independent mechanism concerned with Syria, and referred to the role played by the Chair of the Mechanism, Mrs. Catherine Marky-Ole, and her staff, in the implementation of the important mandate entrusted to the mechanism.

In the conclusion of her statement, Her Excellency Ambassador Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani stated that the crisis in Syria has had dire consequences not only for that country, but also for regional and international peace and security. She said, “It has become clear to everyone that the military solutions will not succeed and will only succeed in reaping more suffering and destabilizing security and stability.”

Her Excellency reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s support for the efforts of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General to Syria in order to reach a solution, through a meaningful political process that leads to a political transition in accordance with the Geneva-1 Declaration and the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2254 with all its elements, and said that “the only way to end the crisis and achieve the transition.” Political and preserving the unity, sovereignty and independence of Syria.