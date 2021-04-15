Qatar Airways reminded travelers through the company of the possibility of changing or canceling reservations and refunding the price of tickets, either through the website or the application, or by communicating with travel agents.

She said in a tweet on her Twitter account today, Monday: Travelers who booked directly with Qatar Airways can now change or cancel their reservations, and refund the price of their tickets through our website or our own application within a few steps, adding: If you booked through a travel agent, Please contact them directly to make any adjustments or refunds.

On December 22, Qatar Airways announced that it will provide more flexibility for travelers by changing the dates of ticket reservations for an unlimited number of times for travel by December 31, 2021, in addition to refunding tickets without any additional fees for all tickets issued before April 30, 2021.

Qatar Airways offers travelers the option to exchange tickets for a travel voucher with an additional 10% value when booking through the qatarairways.com website. The process of redeeming travel vouchers is fast and easy, as travelers can apply online and receive a travel voucher within 48 hours.

** Terms and Conditions:

Under the heading “Plan ahead with guaranteed flexibility”, Qatar Airways explains on its website that these options are:

* Valid for tickets issued before / by 30 April 2021.

* Offer is valid for travel tickets purchased directly from Qatar Airways or through a travel agent. If you have booked your ticket through a travel agent, please contact the travel agent.

* Qatar Airways has the right to amend the “Our commitment is renewed” policy without prior notice.

** the changes:

* Travel must be completed on / before December 31, 2021.

* Rebooking fees will be waived if reservations are modified more than one hour prior to departure (for travel on / before December 31, 2021).

* Rebooking must be made for the same booking class (RBD) on which the original ticket was booked.

* Any difference in price, taxes, fees, charges, and additional fees will apply.

* Changes to travel to Australia must be made 3 days prior to the original travel date.

* Changes to travel reservations to London Heathrow (LHR) and Manchester (MAN) airports from 19 March 2021 to 18 May 2021 are permitted on flights operated by Qatar Airways (QR) and British Airways (BA), provided no procedure is made. Any modifications to the original destination or the destination of travel or to be within the same country.

** Ticket refund:

* Cancellation and no-show fees will be waived in the event that the cancellation is made up to one hour before the flight departure.

* The amount due will be paid in the same payment method used to purchase the ticket.

On March 29, the Qatar Airways announced its schedule for the summer of this year 2021, adding that it was planning by the height of the summer season of the International Air Transport Association; Operating more than 1,200 flights per week to more than 140 global destinations.

Qatar Airways continues to expand its network of destinations, allowing more international flights than any other airline. By mid-summer 2021; Qatar Airways intends to rebuild its network of destinations to reach more than 140 global destinations, including 23 destinations in Africa, 14 destinations in the Americas, 43 destinations in the Asia Pacific region, 43 destinations in Europe and 19 destinations in the Middle East. These flights will operate according to a regular and strong schedule, with one or more daily trips to many international cities.