Salary and Employment Benefits in Doha Qatar
- Indemnity. Apart from their salary, contract workers are awarded an ‘indemnity’ at the end of the contract period. …
- Gratuity. A worker is entitled to an end of service gratuity, upon expiry of his service. …
- Leave.
- Annual leave. …
- Sick Leave. …
- Others. …
- Salaries in Qatar. …
- Monthly Average Salaries Based on Occupation.
The median salary is about QR13,000 a month, which implies that more than half of the population in Qatar are earning less than QR13,000, while the others earn more than QR13,000. A person working in Qatar typically earns about QR16,794 per month, including housing, transportation and other benefits.