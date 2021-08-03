Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud said that the Kingdom’s relationship with Qatar is very good, stressing that the Al-Ula agreement led to the resolution of differences and proved its effectiveness in strengthening the unity of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The Saudi foreign minister added, in statements reported by Al Jazeera, that Riyadh and Doha are currently working on solving a number of Gulf issues and strengthening the Cooperation Council.

The Qatari-Saudi Follow-up Committee held its fourth meeting at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar on July 12th.

The work of the committee comes in implementation of the will of the leaderships of the two countries – may God protect them – in accordance with what was included in the statement of Al-Ula, and in a manner that strengthens the bonds of the brotherly relationship between the two brotherly countries.