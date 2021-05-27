His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, chaired the regular meeting held by the Council this afternoon through video communication technology.

After the meeting, His Excellency Dr. Issa bin Saad Al-Jafali Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs stated the following:

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet listened to the explanation provided by His Excellency the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments and developments to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), and after reviewing the report of the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management regarding the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed by the Corona pandemic, and to ensure The health and safety of all members of society, decided the following:

First:

1 – Continuation of the work of the Council of Ministers, which stipulates that, according to work need, not exceeding / 50% / of the total number of employees in the government sector in each entity undertakes their work at their workplace While the remaining number of employees commences their work remotely from their homes or upon request, depending on the circumstances, with the exception of the military, security and health sectors.

2 – Continuation of work with the decision of the Council of Ministers, which stipulates that no more than / 50% / of the total number of workers in the private sector in each agency undertake their work at their place of work, and the remaining number of them undertake their work remotely from their homes, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in coordination with the authorities Concerned, identify the necessary activities excluded from this decision.

3- Allowing meetings for employees and workers in the government and private sectors present at their workplace in the presence of no more than 15 people who have completed doses of the / Covid-19 vaccine only, provided that the rest of the meetings are / remotely / using modern technical means.

4- Continuing work to compel all citizens and residents upon leaving the house for any reason to wear masks, unless the person is present himself while driving the vehicle or with his family.

5- Continuing work by requiring all citizens and residents to activate the Precautionary Application / EHTERAZ / on smartphones when leaving the house for any reason.

6- Continuing to open mosques to perform the daily duties and Friday prayers, and not allowing children under 12 years old to enter, while adhering to the precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, with the continued closure of toilets and ablution facilities.

7 – Permitting the presence of a maximum of 5 people who have completed doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine in closed places in homes and councils, and permitting the presence of a maximum of “10” people who have completed doses of “Covid-19” vaccine, or a maximum of 5 people who have not completed or They did not receive doses of “Covid 19” vaccine outdoors in homes and councils.

8 – Continued failure to hold weddings in closed and open spaces.

9 – Allowing gatherings or sitting in public parks, beaches and the corniche to a maximum of / 5 / persons or family members residing in the same house, and individual sports such as walking, running and cycling are allowed, while continuing to close playgrounds and sports equipment in those places, and allow the opening of Private beaches that do not exceed / 30% / of the capacity.

10- Continuing work to oblige all citizens and residents when leaving and moving for any reason that no more than four people are in the vehicle, including the driver of the vehicle, with the exception of family members residing in the same house when leaving and moving in vehicles.

11- Continuing to work according to what was decided on reducing the number of people who are transported by buses to half the bus capacity, while taking precautions and precautionary measures.

12- Allowing the operation of metro services and public transport services not exceeding / 30% / of the capacity throughout the week, taking into account the closure of places designated for smoking, and not allowing food and drink to be consumed in the aforementioned transport means.

13- Permitting the opening of driving schools and providing their services not to exceed “30%” of the capacity, provided that all workers who start work at the school are among those who have completed doses of the / Covid-19 / vaccine.

14- Allowing theaters and cinemas to open and providing their services not exceeding 30% of the capacity, and only those who have completed doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are allowed to enter, and children under 12 years old are not allowed.

15- Allowing private educational centers and training centers to provide their services not exceeding 30% of the capacity, provided that all the trainers who start work in these centers are those who have completed the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

16- Allowing nurseries to open and providing their services not exceeding 30% of the capacity, provided that all workers who start working in the nursery are among those who have completed the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

17- Allowing public museums and libraries to be opened, not exceeding / 30% / of the capacity.

18- Continuing to allow educational sessions to be held in centers designated for people with special needs, not exceeding / 5 / people per session, provided that all trainers who start work in these centers are those who have completed doses of the / Covid-19 / vaccine.

19- Allowing professional sports training, whether in closed or open spaces, permitting preparatory training for local and international tournaments approved by the Ministry of Public Health without allowing the attendance of the public, and allowing amateurs to train a maximum of / 10 / people in open spaces who have completed doses of the vaccine / Covid. 19 / and / 5 / people in enclosed spaces who have completed doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, while not allowing the public to attend.

20- Allowing the organization of local and international sporting events after obtaining the approval of the Ministry of Public Health, and allowing the presence of no more than “30%” of the capacity of the public in open spaces only, provided that they have completed doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

21- All conferences, exhibitions and events will continue to be postponed.

22- Continuing work with the absorptive capacity of commercial complexes not exceeding “30%”, and not allowing children under “12” years old to enter, and the continued closure of all chapels and changing rooms in these complexes, with the continued closure of all common restaurant yards within the commercial complexes, and allowing these Restaurants serving take-out or delivery orders inside the restaurant.

23- Allowing restaurants and cafes to provide food and beverages according to the following:

A- Capacity of not exceeding / 30% / for all restaurants and cafes in open areas.

B- A capacity card that does not exceed / 30% / in closed spaces for restaurants and cafes that have a “Clean Qatar” program certificate only, and that customers who have completed doses of the vaccine (Covid-19 /).

24- Continuing to stop the work of renting boats, tourist yachts and pleasure boats, with the exception of rental services for family members residing in the same house, provided that all workers in these boats and yachts have completed doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The presence of non-family members residing in the same house on board or the presence of / maximum 10 / persons who are not family members, provided that they have completed doses of the / Covid-19 / vaccine, while allowing the presence of two persons among the / 10 / persons who did not complete or They have not received any COVID-19 vaccine doses.

25- Continuing the work of the popular markets throughout the week with a capacity not exceeding / 30% /, and children under 12 years old are not allowed to enter.

26- Continuing the functioning of wholesale markets with a capacity not exceeding / 30% /, and children under 12 years old are not allowed to enter.

27- Permitting the opening of beauty and barber salons with a capacity not exceeding / 30% /, provided that all workers in these facilities and clients have completed doses of the / Covid-19 / vaccine.

28- Allowing amusement parks and all entertainment centers to be opened according to the following:

A- Capacity not exceeding / 30% / for amusement parks and entertainment centers in open spaces.

B – A capacity of not exceeding / 20% / for amusement parks and indoor entertainment centers, with only those customers who have completed doses of the Covid-19 vaccine allowed to enter.

29- Allowing the opening of health clubs, physical training clubs, massage services, saunas, steam, Jacuzzi services, Moroccan and Turkish baths, not exceeding 30% of the capacity, provided that all workers in these facilities and clients have completed doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

30- Allowing swimming pools and water parks to be opened according to the following:

A- Capacity not exceeding / 30% / for all outdoor swimming pools and water parks.

B – A capacity of not exceeding / 20% / for all swimming pools and indoor water parks, and allowing entry only for clients who have completed doses of the / Covid-19 / vaccine.

31- Permitting the provision of medical services in private health care facilities that does not exceed / 80% / of the capacity of these facilities.

32- Allowing cleaning and hospitality companies to provide their services through their workers who have completed doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, whether in one or more homes, and permitting the provision of cleaning and hospitality services to the establishments contracting with them during working hours with a capacity not exceeding / 30% /, through Its employees who have completed doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Second: In this regard, adherence to health requirements, procedures, precautionary measures and controls determined by the Ministry of Public Health.

Third: The Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and other government agencies, each within its jurisdiction, shall take the necessary measures in this regard, to ensure compliance with health requirements, procedures, and prescribed precautionary measures.

Fourth: These decisions shall be effective as of Friday, 5/28/2021, until further notice.

The Council took note of the measures taken in the matter of adopting the integrated education system for all public and private universities, schools and kindergartens, and the current travel and return policy to the State of Qatar.

The Council calls on all members of society, citizens and residents, to adhere to the precautionary measures and measures in order to take the necessary decisions to activate the second phase of the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed by the Corona pandemic, after three weeks, based on the positive results of the epidemic indicators.

After that, the Council of Ministers considered the topics on the agenda as follows:

First – Approval of the draft list of tenders and auctions of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

Second – Approval of the Cabinet’s draft decision amending some provisions of Resolution No. 17 of 2014 establishing the National Committee for Explosives Affairs.

Third – Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Interior regarding distinctive numbers.

Fourth – Approval of the draft decision of the Minister of Municipality and Environment to form a supervisory committee for the support areas.

Fifth – Approval of a draft air services agreement between the governments of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Seychelles.

Sixth – The Cabinet reviewed the results of participating in the third review of trade policies for the State of Qatar at the World Trade Organization and took the appropriate decision in their regard.