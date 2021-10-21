His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, Her Excellency Mrs. Liz Terrace, British Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Development, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and prospects of enhancing and developing them were reviewed, in addition to discussing regional and international developments, especially the developments in Afghanistan. In this regard, the British Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development expressed her thanks to His Highness the Emir for the role of the State of Qatar in evacuating British nationals from Kabul and its efforts in the peace process in Afghanistan.