Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs receives a phone call from the US Secretary of State

Doha, August 27 (QNA) His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call today from His Excellency Mr. Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America.

During the call, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries were reviewed, and the latest security and political developments in Afghanistan were followed up.