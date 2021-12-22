His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today a phone call from His Excellency Mr. Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States of America.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and issues of common interest, in addition to the latest developments in the region, especially the Afghan file, with its security and political aspects.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs discusses by phone with his American counterpart bilateral cooperation and the Afghan file
