The Ministry of Public Health has announced the establishment of a pre-registration platform for travelers coming to the State of Qatar.

This comes in order to facilitate and expedite the entry procedures for travelers through the “Abu Samra” land port, and the pre-registration service for travelers is currently limited to via “Abu Samra” only, according to the Ministry of Health.

To register on the platform, you must follow these steps:

Create a new account

Submit a new application after filling in the data, the date of arrival and the number of passengers.

For Qataris and residents, the personal number must be entered

For citizens of the Cooperation Council countries, the passport number must be entered

For visitors, you must enter the visa number and passport number

When filling out the application, the traveler’s health data must be entered as follows:

Type of vaccine and date of last dose

Recording the date of the last infection (in case the traveler was infected with Corona)

To complete the registration process, the documents required for the platform must be uploaded, which are:

A copy of the passport

Certified vaccination certificate

PCR examination and infection-free result ونتيجة

Hotel reservations for non-vaccinators and those coming from high-risk countries

After submitting the application, the traveler will be able to follow up and know the status of his application for approval or any other procedures required to obtain approval.

It is noteworthy that a fast track will be allocated to those who obtained approval, according to the requirements for entering the country, for those previously registered only.

Passengers must also pre-register for the fast track service no more than 72 hours and no less than 6 hours before arrival.

Registration link:

http://ehteraz.gov.qa