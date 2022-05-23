His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, attended today the opening ceremony of the third Gulf Sports Games hosted by the State of Kuwait and will continue until the end of this May.

The ceremony, which was held at Kuwait Arena at 360 Complex, was also attended by the heads of the Gulf Olympic committees, in addition to a number of heads of international and continental federations and sports personalities.

The ceremony included a variety of paragraphs, including the Kuwaiti national anthem, the endless possibilities section, the flavors of the games and the speech of the President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad, which was followed by the rhythm of the games section, then (the Gulf Games section), and the women’s renaissance section, which symbolizes the rising status of women in the world. Kuwait and in sports, then a paragraph (Together We Can).

The third Gulf Tournament was launched on May 16, with the participation of about 1,700 male and female athletes from the six Gulf countries competing in 16 different sports: handball, volleyball, basketball, futsal, swimming, athletics, shooting, karate, judo, fencing, tennis, and bicycles. Ice hockey, table tennis and paddock, in addition to electronic games.

Qatar is represented in the session by 173 male and female athletes participating in all competitions except for futsal and ice hockey.