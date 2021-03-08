Today, the Qatar Olympic Committee celebrated International Women’s Day by launching a week-long campaign celebrating the role of women in the renaissance of Qatari sports and highlighting their inspiring stories and experiences.

On this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Olympic Committee, said: “Women have played and continue to play a pivotal role in the advancement of sport and society in the State of Qatar, and we value the role they play and are proud of their achievements to inspire others. We are always keen to do more, and to study what we can develop. “

His Excellency added: “The Qatar Olympic Committee is committed to affirming equal opportunities for women and men, and increasing the base of female participation in sports, which has marked many achievements in international forums over the past decades.”

A series of videos will be broadcast on the Al Kass channel and the digital platforms of the Qatar Olympic Committee for a number of leading women in the sports field in the State of Qatar, among them here is Al-Badr, a player who supports women’s handball, Reem Al-Sharshani, a player who supports archery, and Sheikha Maryam Al-Thani, curator of Qatar Museums, a mountaineer and a female athlete. The Triathlon, Al-Anoud Al-Misnad, Head of Events Department at Aspire Logistics, Fatima Al-Ghanim, Head of Marketing and Communications at the Doha Film Institute, and Fatima Al-Nuaimi, Executive Director of Communication Department, Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

This series began with an interview with Hana Al Badr and will communicate daily with various characters until next Monday.

For her part, Hana Al-Badr, a female supporter of the hand, who won the gold medal in the West Asian Football Championship and the Gulf Games for Women and Al-Adaam’s ambassador at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, said: “Women’s sports in the State of Qatar have come a long way in recent decades and has made it possible to build many modern sports facilities. And hosting the biggest sporting tournaments in our country is the opportunity for me and many other players to achieve more successes. My message to all women who play sports is to continue what they do and to exert more effort and maintain the level of their ambitions. And as long as you do diligent work, you will ultimately succeed in achieving Your goals. “

In turn, Al-Anoud Al-Misnad, Head of Events Department at Aspire Logistics said, “I grew up in a sports family and had the opportunity to practice various sports such as football, volleyball and padel. My passion for sports led me to continue my career in the sports field as head of the events department at Aspire Logistics. Women who are active in the sports field because they believe in the importance of what they do, to have confidence in themselves, and to make the most of the opportunity that is presented to them.

Reem al-Sharshani, a player in support of archery, said: “As a dignified player in a male-dominated sport, I realize that I must have the strength and the ability to challenge all circumstances. I invite all women in Qatar to challenge their abilities and practice new activities. By focusing on what you love and directing all your energies. Toward it, you will pave the way for future generations. “

On her part, Sheikha Maryam Al-Thani, Curator of Photography and Exhibition at Qatar Museums, said: “Sports encouraged me to challenge my abilities and pursue my passion, especially in the triathlon and climbing the mighty competitions. On Women’s Day, I invite all women in Qatar to pursue their dreams and communicate with Those who share the same visions and ideas and who wish to challenge themselves and achieve their goals. “